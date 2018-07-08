Mary Eubanks

Mrs. Eubanks, age 90, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, July 6, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Newt and Annie Williams; husband, T.J. Eubanks; sisters, Maggie Hobbs, Maude Davis, Lena Breedlove; and brother, Charles Williams.

She is survived by her sons, Tommy Eubanks and Orbie (Brenda) Eubanks; daughter, Marie Eubanks; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in law, Jalene Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

Mrs. Eubanks was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Buhler, Brown Lackey, Billy Anderson, Don Dinnell, Greg Holbrook, Bill Nave and Ronnie Hobbs. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their special thanks to Dr. Robert Jantz and staff and the Pavilion and staff.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.