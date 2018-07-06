Claudette Carter Goad

Mrs. Goad, the Lady from Goshen Road, age 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Claud Carter and Pauline Davenport Carter; and husband, Robert Wayne Goad, the love of her life for more than 50 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Robbie, Bethany; her son-in-law, Tommy Wright; three grandchildren, Olivia Wright, Caroline Wright, Carter Whitaker; brother-in-law, Earl Goad; and many special family members and friends.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and a member of the Maple Hill Christ of Christ. She was a member of the 1957 class of Lebanon High School and graduate of Cumberland University. Claudette was a light that you don't often find in the world today. From her common-sense wisdom to her sense of humor, she had a way of touching lives that left you feeling lighter and happier for having spent time with her. Her influence on others had no boundaries. As an only child, she surrounded herself with people who became her family. One of her greatest joys was spending time with friends, and she was always ready to listen, laugh and love. She often kept her bags packed for the occasional adventure that might come her way. To say Claudette will be missed is an understatement.

Active pallbearers will be Steven Young, Justin Wright, Aaron Jenkins, Rusty Gray, Jimmy Goad and Zachry Hines.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to "Dette's Wish," which is a fund to support children in need in the Lebanon Special School District. Donations may be sent to Southern Bank of Tennessee at 1213 W. Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.