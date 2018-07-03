Howell Lane passed away June 15, 2018 at age 71.

Mr. Lane was a conservation worker at Cedars of Lebanon State Park until his retirement three years ago.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Ed Lane; his mother, Mrs. Maggie McPeak Lane; and his sister, Martha Rebecca Lane Murphy.

He is survived by friends and relatives.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

