Raymond Timothy Barth

Mr. Barth, age 70, of Hermitage, died Wednesday evening at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Born Jan. 24, 1948 in St. Croix, North Dakota, he was the son of the late Lee and Frances Berger Barth and was preceded in death by his brothers, Matthew, Kap and Reinhard Barth.

Ray graduated from Draughon's Business College and was a cost engineer for the Rogers Group. He was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Ray is survived by his wife, Karen Tramel Barth, of Hermitage; children, Beth (Bart) Campbell, Brian (Jennifer) Barth, both of Mt. Juliet; grandchildren, Andrew, Sarah and Matthew Campbell, Robert and Katelyn Barth; brothers, Edward, Dan and Bernard Barth; sisters, Hilaria Schmittz, Rose Schmaltz, Janette Porter; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.