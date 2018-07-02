Leslie Benjamin Wynne

Mr. Wynne, 93, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018.

Mr. Wynne was born Dec. 17, 1924 in Lebanon to the late Edward Carver Wynne and Juanita Graves Wynne.

He was a proud veteran whom served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II as a sergeant. Mr. Wynne spent most of his life in Tennessee, where he enjoyed woodworking, square dancing, clogging and gardening. He was a district manager for the IRS and retired with 33 years of service.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a grandson, Kevin Wynne; four brothers; and two sisters.

Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Ruth McDowell Wynne; a son, Phillip Leslie Wynne, and wife, Jane; a grandson, Gregg Wynne; three brothers, Jim Barry, Haywood Barry, Sam Barry; and a sister, Maude Kelvey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America – Troop 715 and Community Hospice of Statesville, North Carolina.

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Lewisville, North Carolina is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at hayworth-miller.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.