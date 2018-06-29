John Henry Prichard

Mr. Prichard, longtime Watertown resident and supporter of Watertown athletics, died April 8, 2018 at Knowles Assisted Living in Nashville.

John Henry was the son of the late John and Velma Mae Kent Prichard and is survived by his brother, Robert Prichard, of Watertown; and sister, Willa D. Brown Andrews, of Lafayette.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

