Jeffrey Lynn Steele

Mr. Steele, age 56, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, lost his fight for life after a valiant struggle and went to his reward June 14, 2018 from Sacred Heart Hospital in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Lisa Dies Steele, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; his daughter, Rachel Marie Steele, of Lebanon; his son, Matthew (Odessa) Steele, of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada; his daughter, Jenny Lynn; his brother, Kenny Ray (Sherri) Steele, of Pleasant Shade; his mother, Fena Marie Foley Steele, of Pleasant Shade and originally of Corbin, Kentucky; granddaughters, Emma, Angel, Bailey; four nieces and nephews; and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Ester Steele, of Lebanon and originally of Corbin, Kentucky.

Jeff was a gifted musician who had a passion for whatever he was doing in his life. He excelled at any musical instrument he touched; he loved golfing, particularly with his dad, and disk golf, among other things. His family and friends will always remember him as a God-fearing Christian and a loving person with a great sense of humor. There was nothing Jeff liked better than an interesting conversation with a good friend, particularly lifelong friend, Todd Harris, but he could have an engaging conversation with anyone, as is evidenced by the fact that every trip to town was a history lesson. He will truly be missed.

