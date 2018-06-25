Louis Johnson Lain

Mr. Lain, age 96, of the Beckwith community in Mt. Juliet, passed away June 24, 2018.

Born in Wilson County on Feb. 21, 1922, he was the son of the late Sam and Vera Johnson Lain. He was a life-long carpenter and builder. He was a faithful member of Beckwith Missionary Baptist Church since 1955 where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Geneva Vance Lain; two brothers, Robert and Harry Lain; and sister, May Stewart.

He is survived by his two daughters, Lois Jean (Eddie) Tomlinson, Linda Lain (Dr. Wayne) Johnson; four grandchildren, Elder Danny (Shelia) Tomlinson, Tammie (Ray) Griffin, Ashlie Johnson Gallaher, Dr. Rick (Melissa) Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren, Heather (Chris) Brakefield, Maritime Enforcement Special 1st Class Chad (Kristin) Childers, Lain Tomlinson, Lacey (James III) Tiencken, Grace, AnnaBelle and Lofton Gallaher, Jordyn, Isaiah and Evie Johnson; and five great-great-grandchildren, Delaney Waugh, Cayden, Kaley and Kylie Childers and Hunter Brakefield.

Active pallbearers will be Ray Griffin, Rick Johnson, Lain Tomlinson, Chris Brakefield, James Tiencken III, Chad Childers, Lofton Gallaher. Honorary pallbearers will be the congregation of Beckwith Baptist Church.

Special thanks goes to Hearthside Assisted Living, Lebanon Health and Rehab, HomeInsted Senior Care, Linda Flippen, Dr. Scott Major, Dr. Demeka Kilgore and the nurses and techs at Tri-Star Summit Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beckwith Missionary Baptist Church at 3730 E. Division St., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

