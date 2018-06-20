Margie L. Stafford

Survivors include her husband, Michael Stafford; children, Tony Smith, Tonya Pulley, Tina (Loyde) Smith; and grandchildren, Meme, J.R. Brooks, who was also a special caregiver, Summer Smith, Autumn Murphy, Nikki Woods, LaQuasha Smith, LaVerzo Majors, Joshua Daye, Paige McBride, Chris Pulley, Chrissy Pulley and Kneelan Smith.

She was preceded in death by her son, David Joe Pulley.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

