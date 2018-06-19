Frankie J. Boston

Mrs. Boston, age 79, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Quality Care Health Care Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray "Radio" and Hattie Herman; husband, Charles Boston; sister, Lucille Braswell; and brothers-in-law, David Ford and James Roberts.

She is survived by her sons, Charles (Lyn-Ann) Boston, Irvin (Candy) Boston, William Dunn; sisters, Mary Lou Ford, Marie Roberts; grandchildren, Spencer Boston, Josie Boston, Tabitha Carlton, Jeremy Ledford, Christopher Boston, Dee Dee Boston; and great-grandchildren, William Logan Carlton and Alvin Joe Carlton.

She was a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be William Logan Carlton, Alvin Joe Carlton, Jimmy Haynes, Andy Braswell, Blake Davis, Kenny Fields, Spencer Boston and Jeremy Ledford. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Scott, Hank Watkins and Johnny Baker.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.