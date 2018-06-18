Priscilla Patton

Mrs. Patton, age 61, passed away June 14, 2018 at her residence.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Christopher Patton; daughter, Crissie Patton; mother, Norma Young; grandson, Evin Patton; sister, Loretta Young; and many other relatives and friends.

Please keep the Patton family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

