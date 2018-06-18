Emma Hodge Hamlet

Mrs. Hamlet, age 89, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare.

Born April 24, 1929 in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Willie and Hassie Elizabeth Martin Hodge. She worked as a nurse for the state of Tennessee at Cloverbottom for 33 years and was a member of Vine Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Hamlet; sisters, Annie Laura Duke, Peggy Willis, Elizabeth Cherry; and brothers, Douglas, Charles, Kenneth, James, Robert and Franklin Hodge.

She is survived by her two daughters, Agnes Elizabeth (Stan) Kaiser, Tammy (James) Davis; four grandchildren, Alan (Lori) Kaiser, Kim Whittle, Justin (Christmas) Davis, Amber Davis; great-grandchildren, Cory McClain, Bobby Whittle, Alex Kaiser, Aaron Whittle, Evan (Anna) Kaiser, Evie Davis, MiKinzley Lowe, Teagan Kaiser, Raelynn Lowe; sister, Nancy Davis; sisters-in-law, Mary Edna Hodge, Barbara Edwards; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.