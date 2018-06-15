Albert Wilson Cason

He was preceded in death by his parents, Quillar and Sammie Kate Rhodes-Cason; sisters, Rose Mary, Mattie Mai, Colleen Cason; and brothers, Williams and Kent Cason.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Evelyn White-Cason; five children, Camera Cason, Rico Cason, Greg (Landry Boyle) Cason, Joshua (Nashima Crowder) Glenn, Quinton Q. Cason; six grandchildren, Bri’on Cason, Necie (Dante Johnson) Cason, Brandon Cason, Keiterria Cason, MarQuisha Smith, Nicolas Cason; nine great-grandchildren, Bryson Cason, Briana Cason, Jaycion Johnson, Tayvion Burkett, A’Zaria Johnson, Zaylon Burkett, Ariana Smith, JaQuez Smith, Zacari Johnson; brothers, Homer (Henrietta) Cason, James (Kathaleen) Cason, Roy (Gayle) Cason, Kenneth (Melony) Cason, Willard, Sidney (Lois) Cason; sisters, Annie (Pastor Wayne) Bailey, Ethel (Ronnie) Johnson, Sarah Herron; a myriad of nieces an nephews; a host of loving friends from the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center; and a special and devoted friend, Louella Bass.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

