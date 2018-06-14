Carol Anderson Harris

Mrs. Harris, age 65, of Watertown, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Martha Anderson; and brother, Bill Anderson.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Wayne Harris; children, Sandy (Johnny) Grant, Amanda (Rusty) Johnson, Jeremy Harris; brother, Jeff (Tina) Anderson; grandchildren, Mikayla Johnson, Braeden Johnson, Kaitlyn Grant, Thomas Grant; great-grandbaby-to-be, Miyah; niece and nephew, Taylor and Thomas Anderson; and she was a second mom to Robert Lackey.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

