Ariel Lenee Warden

Miss Warden, age 25, of Lebanon, died Saturday morning, June 9, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born May 27, 1993, she was the daughter of Patricia Ellen Owen Warden and the late Terry Wayne Warden and was preceded in death by her grandfather, Billy Wayne Owen.

Ariel was a 2012 graduate of Watertown High School and employed by Dollar General Stores.

She is survived by her children, Brooklyn, Bryleigh, Braelynn; mother, Patricia Ellen Warden, of Watertown; brothers, Dakota (Reanna Barrett) Warden, Trenton, Tristan, Philip and Aidan Warden; her bonus mother, Brandy Warden, of Lebanon; grandparents, Harold and Janet Warden, of Lebanon, Cola Williams, of Lebanon; “sisters,” Emily and Allie Wright; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

