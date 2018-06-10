Zena Grace Baird

Ms. Baird, age 84, of Woodbury, died Saturday morning, June 9, 2018 at her home surrounded by her devoted and loving family.

She was born July 2, 1933 in Red Boiling Springs to John Melvin and Lula Bean Leonard. She was a Christian and a member of the Church of Christ faith.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Kendall, Ray, James and Charles Leonard; sisters, Dorothy Leonard Parker, Mary Leonard Barrett, Elise Leonard Haynes, infant Louise Leonard; and one granddaughter, Grace Lauren Baird.

She was survived by her five children, Sara and Willie Patton, of Watertown, Larry and Hazel Baird, of Lebanon, Terry Glen and Sonya Baird, of Woodbury, Anthony and Reneé Hutchison, of Morrison, Lisa Baird, of Woodbury; one sister, Rebecca Leonard, of Murfreesboro; one brother, John Edward Leonard, of Ridgetop; 10 grandchildren, Josh, Amanda, Matthew (Bert) Patton, Jeremy Baird, Tara Baird-Wilkins, Holly Baird, Brent and Brandon Hutchison, John and Lauren Baird; and six great-grandchildren, Cody and Audrey Baird, Wesley Patton, Maggie, Michael and Mason Baird.

Ms. Baird was a retired licensed practical nurse. A member of the Church of Christ, she loved sewing and cooking. Her greatest accomplishments were being a loving mother and grandmother.

Woodbury Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-563-2311, woodburyfuneralhome.net.

