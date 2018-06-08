Carol Anne Hutchison Divney

Mrs. Divney passed away June 8, 2018 at age 75.

Mrs. Divney was a licensed practical nurse. She was a member of the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. She was an artist who loved painting in watercolors and oils.

Mrs. Divney is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry Divney; children, Angela (Troy) Williams, Larry Michael Divney; grandchildren, Ashley Williams, Bradley (Hailey) Williams, Taylor Divney; great-grandchildren, twin boys, Eilem and Eden, Lexi, Brayden; sister, Susan VanBebber; and sister-in-law, Mary Divney.

Special thanks goes to the nurses and technicians at the Pavilion.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

