Curtis Wright Delorm

Mr. Delorm, of Lebanon, passed away June 5, 2018 at age 79.

Mr. Delorm was born in Brandon, Vermont. He was in the United States Navy for five years, 11 months, 28 days, four hours and 10 minutes. After the Navy, he served as an electrician in the United States Air Force until retirement. In civilian life, he owned an appliance business.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Von Haugg Delorm; children, Kristina (Mark) Olsen, Robert (Jacqueline) Delorm, Michael C. Delorm; grandchildren, Nickolas Delorm, Stepheny Delorm, Dane Delorm; sister, Carol Hooker; and brother, Don Delorm.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Connie and Clarence Delorm.

Mr. Delorm’s favorite joke lives on, “What’s invisible and smells like carrots? Rabbit farts!”

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

