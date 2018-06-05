John Bryan Freeman

Mr. Freeman, age 80, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, June 4, 2018 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Rich Freeman and Ida Mae Bryan Freeman; and wife, Betty Bradford Freeman.

He is survived by his son, John Bradford (Dana) Freeman; daughter, Delaine Freeman (C.K.) Smith; grandchildren, Justin (Holly) Davis, Caitlin (Ryan) Birchfield, Kayla Freeman, Winston (Caroline) Davis, McClain (Andy) Cannon, Shelby Freeman, Matthew Freeman, C.K. Smith Jr., Justin Smith, Courtney Smith; great-grandchildren, Anna Grace Davis, Carter Bryan Cannon, John Huxton Davis, Thatcher Reid Cannon, Fulton Gabriel Davis, Hadley Elizabeth Davis; sister, Ann Freeman (Thomas) Terry; brother-in law, Thomas Lester (Polly) Bradford Jr.; and nieces and nephews, Robert (Sharon) McGwier, Michael (Susan) McGwier, Dr. Bryan (Candace) McGwier, Hugh (Phoebe) Terry, James (Connie) Terry, Judy Bradford (David) Jones, Diane Bradford, Linda Bradford and Tina Bradford (Charles) Moody,

Mr. Freeman was a 1955 graduate of Lebanon High School. He earned an accounting degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He was a Marine veteran and served as a captain. He was a member of the College Hills Church of Christ, where he was a former deacon. Mr. Freeman was the owner of Auto Parts & Service that served Lebanon and several surrounding cities. He was a founding member and served on the board of directors for Wilson Bank & Trust for more than 31 years. He was a founding member of Hearthside Retirement Center, past president of the Lebanon Jaycees and Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

Active pallbearers will be Justin Freeman Davis, Winston Freeman Davis, Matthew Thomas Freeman, Andy Cannon, Justin Smith and Ryan Birchfield. Honorary pallbearers will be directors, officers and employees of Wilson Bank & Trust, former employees of Auto Parts & Service, Bryan family cousins, Freeman family cousins, Frankie's Breakfast Gang, Wayne Cooms, Tommy Knowles, Robert Dedman, Bo Ford, Grammar School Gang, Dr. Roger McKinney, Free Spirits Sunday School Class of College Hills Church of Christ and his classmates from the Lebanon High School class of 1955.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mr. Freeman's memory to Hearthside Retirement Center at 215 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087, Wilson County Veterans Plaza and Museum at 304 E. Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or to scholarship funds at Middle Tennessee State University or Cumberland University established in his name at any Wilson Bank & Trust location.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

