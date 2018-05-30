Joe C. Kirkendoll

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Virginia Kirkendoll; and four brothers James, Harry, Roger and Walter Kirkendoll.

Survivors include his son, Don Daniel Kirkendoll; brother, Charles Kirkendoll; sister, Frances Kirkendoll; sisters-in-law, Franceola Kirkendoll, Lois Kirkendoll; grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Garland Nunley, Jimmy Gibson and Jimmy Hobbs.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

