Ray Pope passed away May 29, 2018 at age 67.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Gray, Conner Pope, Jason Milliken, Jason Pope, “Rooster” Pope and James Pope. Honorary pallbearers will be the Wilson Post staff.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center in the name of Vernon Ray “Birdman” Pope.

Mr. Pope worked for Hartmann Luggage for 20 years. He loved birds and was a fan of the Beatles. Mr. Pope wrote nearly 500 of his “Feathered Friends” columns for the Wilson Post.

He is survived by his sons, “Rooster” (Tammy) Pope, Jason Dwayne (April) Pope, James Edward Pope; longtime companion, Diane Bright; brother, Don Pope; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Margie Lynch Pope.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.