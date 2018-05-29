Robert L. Crutchfield Sr.

Mr. Crutchfield, age 76, passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

He is survived by a loving and devoted family; children, Marva (Andrew) Steverson, Timothy (Triste) Crutchfield, Robert Crutchfield Jr., Jeffery Crutchfield, Roderick (Michelle) Crutchfield Sr. and Michael Crutchfield Sr.; very devoted sisters, Mary Ann Bradley, Shirley Price, Joan Davis, Margaret Ashworth, Rochelle (John) Hall, Inez Whitefield; very devoted brothers, Ralph (Barbara) Crutchfield, James (Betty) Crutchfield; brothers-in-law, Robert (Cassie) Spickard, Joe (Lovenia) Spickard Jr., Donald (Annie) Spickard; sisters-in-law, Mary Copeland, Martha McClenon; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives; friends; and special friend, Wilkie Winfree.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please keep the Crutchfield family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.