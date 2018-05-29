Kip L. Smallwood

Mr. Smallwood passed away May 25, 2018 at age 53.

Kip was born in Pickaway County, Ohio but lived most of his life in Lebanon. He loved fishing, woodworking, hunting and being “grumpy pa” to 13 grandchildren. He was a beloved husband and father. Kip was a savvy, trustworthy, hardworking provider.

He leaves behind his wife, Janice Pryor Smallwood; daughters, Ashley (Michael) Fulton, Trina (Travis) Johnson, Tatha (Charles) McLain; son, Joshua (Susana) Smallwood; 13 grandchildren; sister, Renee Stevenson; father-in-law, Eugene (Betty) Pryor; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Melody Smallwood Wilson; father, Fred Smallwood; brother, Ben Bivens; and sister, Bunny Smallwood.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.