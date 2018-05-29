Judy Baskin

Ms. Baskin, age 66, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018 at her residence in

Cookeville.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Pattie Taylor; son, Larry McCrary; brothers, Jackie Nabors, Kenny Nabors; and sister, Mary Horton.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Chris) Melton; brother, Charles (Bobbie June) Nabors; sisters, Kaye (Ronnie) Dickens, Linda Jackson; grandchildren, Macey Justice, Givens Phillips IV, Clay Melton, Dane Melton, Cruz Melton; and father of her children, Bob Larry McCrary.

Ms. Baskin was a tire maker with Bridgestone and formerly employed with Lux Clock in Lebanon.

Active pallbearers will be Tommy Huttchson, Bobby Jackson, Ronnie Dickens, Jody Nabors, Jimmy "Bubba" Horton and Bill Hollis. Honorary pallbearers will be Givens Phillips IV and Macey Justice.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

