Visitation with the Reed family will be held Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. and Wednesday after 10 a.m. until the service time at 1 p.m. at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes.

Mrs. Mildred Bennett Reed, age 82, of Lebanon and a native of Smith County, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018.

Mrs. Reed was born May 31, 1935 in Buffalo Valley, a daughter of the late Roy Wesley Bennett and Mary Eva Bush. Mildred married James Willard Reed on March 13, 1951, and he preceded her in death Jan. 27, 2014.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Lynn Reed on June 16, 1985; brother, Lee Roy Bennett; and sister, Ruby Smith Coon.

Mrs. Mildred loved working in her flower garden and in her yard.

Mrs. Reed is survived by her four children, Larry (Sharon) Reed, of Greenbrier, Gary (Pam) Reed, of Smyrna, Debra (Bob) Williams, of Murfreesboro, Teresa (Roger) Gains, of Lebanon; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister-in-law, Hilda Nabors Bennett, of Gordonsville.

The Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.