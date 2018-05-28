Helen Lawrence Purnell

Mrs. Purnell, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away May 27, 2018.

Born in the Temperance Hall community of DeKalb County, she was the daughter of the late Roy M. Lawrence and Grace Midgett Lawrence. She was a member of the Baptist church. She retired from Precision Rubber as personnel manager.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh H. Purnell; and sister, Georgia Hall. She is survived by her two daughters, Melissa (Bill) Morrison, Lynn (Scott) Smith; three grandchildren, Jake (Brandilyn) Smith, Jaime Morrison, Kristen (Cody) Swayze; four great-grandchildren, Eilem Smith, Eden Smith, Braylen Higgs, Wyatt Smith; brother, Larry (Brenda) Lawrence; and sister, Jean Huffines.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

