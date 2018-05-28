logo

Obituary

Helen Lawrence Purnell

Staff Reports • May 28, 2018 at 11:30 AM

Funeral services for Mrs. Purnell will be held Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Brother Gary McCaleb officiating. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Brian Fuller, Roger Steed, Jeff Lawrence, Cody Swayze, Bill Morrison and Scott Smith. Visitation will be Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.

Mrs. Purnell, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away May 27, 2018.  

Born in the Temperance Hall community of DeKalb County, she was the daughter of the late Roy M. Lawrence and Grace Midgett Lawrence. She was a member of the Baptist church. She retired from Precision Rubber as personnel manager.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh H. Purnell; and sister, Georgia Hall.  She is survived by her two daughters, Melissa (Bill) Morrison, Lynn (Scott) Smith; three grandchildren, Jake (Brandilyn) Smith, Jaime Morrison, Kristen (Cody) Swayze; four great-grandchildren, Eilem Smith, Eden Smith, Braylen Higgs, Wyatt Smith; brother, Larry (Brenda) Lawrence; and sister, Jean Huffines.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.

Lebanon Democrat Videos