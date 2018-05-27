Joe Judkins

Mr. Judkins, age 79, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Bessie Judkins; son, Scott Judkins; and brothers, Jimmy, Dan and Cotton Judkins.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Martha Judkins; children, Steve (Carlene) Judkins, Sandy (Hank) Watkins, Susan (Eric) Carr, Shane (Brittany) Judkins; brother, Robert Judkins; sister, Joyce (Jerry) Bradshaw; grandchildren, Jennifer (Anthony Byrd) Judkins, Kristin (Drew Mason) Judkins, Matthew (Maggie) Watkins, Addy Collins; and great-grandchildren, Hannah Pratt and Liam Scott Mason.

Mr. Judkins was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and worked for Martha White-Shenandoah Mills for 42 years.

Pallbearers will be Keith, Adam and Jerry Judkins, Greg and Brandon Allison and Chris Bly. Honorary pallbearers will be Hank Watkins, Eric Carr, Drew Mason and Matthew Watkins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

