Ellen Burton Benward

Mrs. Benward, age 80, of Lebanon, passed away May 23, 2018 at her home.

Born Nov. 10, 1937 in Jackson County, she is the daughter of the late Lemuel and Mandy Minear Burton. She was the owner and president of New South Contractors Inc. in Lebanon. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and the Wilson County Home Demonstration Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Edward N. “Ed” Benward; and three brothers, Paul, Ralph and Jeff Burton.

She is survived by her son, E. Kelly (Kelvey) Benward; daughter, Donna (Dale) Turner; granddaughters, Drew Benward, Jade Benward; grandson, Daniel Upchurch; two sisters, Pauline Kirby, Betty Tinch; and brother, Fred Burton.

Pallbearers will be Terry Burton, Bobby Capers, Jay Beier, Daniel Upchurch, Dale Turner and Fred Burton.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

