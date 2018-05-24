Billie Sue Hayes Foutch

Mrs. Foutch, age 82, of Liberty, died Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Webb House in Smithville.

Born June 18, 1935 in DeKalb County, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Pauline Harvey Hayes and was preceded in death by her husband, Glen "Spark" Foutch in 2005; and a nephew, Jim Hayes.

Billie was a 1953 graduate of Liberty High School and a member of Prosperity Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sisters and brother, Lounette Judkins, of McMinnville, James (Nettie) Hayes, of Old Hickory, Marie Knowles, of Hendersonville, Joyce (Johnny) O'Conner, of Donelson, Wanda (Ted) Ray, of Liberty, Sarah (Ronnie) Kent, of Smithville; niece, Julie Kent; nephews, Jason Ray, Mark Kent, Todd Kent; and other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

