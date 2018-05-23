Kathleen Morse Davis

Mrs. Davis, age 90, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Alive Hospice of Skyline in Madison.

Born Sept. 30, 1927 in Davidson County, she is the daughter of the late Thomas David and Lena Violet Morse. She retired from Robertshaw Lux Clock and was a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Davis; son, Jimmy Davis; daughter, Judy Ferrell; and brother, Tommy Morse.

She is survived by her two daughters, Betty (Don) McDonald, Patsy Poole; eight grandchildren, Danny (Karen) McDonald, Sherry (Wally) Sellars, Amanda (Chip) Wilson, Avonda (Chris) Williams, Randy (Joann) Leeman, Mike Davis, Ken (Melanie) Davis, Cathy (Ron) Frederick; three brothers, Bobby Joe Morse, Jerry Wayne (Sally) Morse, Raymond Morse; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Active pallbearers will be Danny McDonald, Mike Davis, Ken Davis, Wally Sellars, Chip Wilson and Chris Williams.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.