Leon D. Barnes

Mr. Barnes, age 68, of Chestnut Mound, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Leon was born Feb. 16, 1950 in Lebanon, son of the late Dillard Barnes and Mary Frances Butner. He married Joyce Harville on Dec. 19, 1970, and she preceded him in death Nov. 15, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his infant sister, Ruby Barnes; and brother, Kenneth Barnes.

Leon graduated from Lebanon High School. After high school, Leon became the first certified BMW mechanic in Tennessee. After becoming certified, Leon worked at a BMW dealership in Nashville, then known as Superior Motors, and currently known as BMW of Franklin. He later worked at the Gordonsville Zinc Mine. Leon continued work as a mechanic even during his public jobs and often worked from morning until Joyce called him in for the evening. When he wasn’t working, Leon especially loved to fish and hunt.

Leon is survived by his daughter, Angie Hunter; husband, Shannon, of Maggart; grandson, Lucus Hunter; granddaughter, Amberlenn Hunter; step-grandson, Cody Payne; sister-in-law, Allie Farley, of Chestnut Mound; siblings, Jane, Ann, Eunice, Dillard Ray, Bobby Joe, Billy; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the Barnes family requests memorials be made to the American Heart Association.

The Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

