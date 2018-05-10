Patricia Locke Callis

Mrs. Callis, 69, of Lebanon, passed away May 10, 2018 at her home. A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Dora Murray Locke. She was a homemaker and a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Callis; son, Christopher Lee Callis; two sister, Joyce Fowler, Kathy Bennett; three brothers, James, Kenneth and Randy Locke.

She is survived by her son, James Terry (Beri) Callis; two grandchildren, Justen (Pazia) Callis, Jeffery Callis; three sisters, Linda Ruth Malone, Charlene Burgin and Brenda Kolbe.

Ligon &Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.