Obituary

Ethel M. Starks

Staff Reports • May 10, 2018 at 11:38 AM

Family visitation for Ms. Starks will be Friday, May 11, 2018 from 11 a.m. until noon with funeral services to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow the services in Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens in Lebanon.

Ms. Starks, age 81, passed away May 4, 2018 at Summit Medical Center.  

Survivors include her devoted children, Lottie Hearn, Izella Dotson, Claude Starks, Earline White, Lilly (Billy) Davis, Ethel (John) Smith, Martha Evans, Lisa (Phillip) Russell and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

