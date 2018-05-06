logo

Obituary

Russell Coleman Sr.

Staff Reports • Today at 4:47 PM

The family of Mr. Coleman will be receiving friends Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from noon until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Jamie Watson, is Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Green Grove Cemetery in Hartsville will follow the service. 

Mr. Coleman passed away May 5, 2018 at age 80. 

Pallbearers will be John Weese, Charlie Weese, Zachary Weese, Drew Haskins, David Brawner, James Conrad, Brien Collins and David Hasting. Honorary pallbearers will be the Golden Agers Seniors Bowling League.

Mr. Coleman was an avid bowler who worked building tires. He loved the Atlanta Braves and classic cars. 

He is survived by his children, Sharon Coleman Norris, Brenda Collins, Kay (W.C.) Dodd, Letitia (John) Burke; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.  

He is preceded in death by his wives, Evelyn Merritt Coleman, Sue Jordan Coleman; son, Russell Coleman Jr.; parents, Frank and Elsie Collins Coleman; two brothers; and one sister.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.

Lebanon Democrat Videos