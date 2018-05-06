Russell Coleman Sr.

Mr. Coleman passed away May 5, 2018 at age 80.

Pallbearers will be John Weese, Charlie Weese, Zachary Weese, Drew Haskins, David Brawner, James Conrad, Brien Collins and David Hasting. Honorary pallbearers will be the Golden Agers Seniors Bowling League.

Mr. Coleman was an avid bowler who worked building tires. He loved the Atlanta Braves and classic cars.

He is survived by his children, Sharon Coleman Norris, Brenda Collins, Kay (W.C.) Dodd, Letitia (John) Burke; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wives, Evelyn Merritt Coleman, Sue Jordan Coleman; son, Russell Coleman Jr.; parents, Frank and Elsie Collins Coleman; two brothers; and one sister.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

