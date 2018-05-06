Mary Frances Hill Woody

Mrs. Woody, 72, of Nashville, passed away May 5 at Alive Hospice after an extended illness.

Mrs. Woody was married to Lebanon Democrat outdoor writer Larry Woody for 52 years. They met while attending Martin Methodist College in Pulaski.

A native of Portland, Mrs. Woody graduated from Belmont University, where she sang with the noted Beltones. She earned a degree in education and taught second-grade school in Nashville for several years.

Along with her husband, Mrs. Woody is survived by her daughter, Susan Dann, of New York; son, Hugh Woody, of Nashville; son, Brian Woody, and wife, Meg, of Iowa; and granddaughter, Makayla Boden, of New York.

