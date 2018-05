Mr. Harris, age 67, passed away May 2, 2018 at Macon County General Hospital in Lafayette.

He is survived by his devoted brother, Benjamin Harris, and a myriad of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

