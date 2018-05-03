Hattie M. Bryant, age 94, passed away April 30, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Hattie Mai Crutchfield Bryant entered this life Sept. 29, 1923. Her life followed a path of love of Christ, love of family and love of her community. This angel on earth went to meet her maker April 30, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents, James and Hattie Crutchfield; her siblings, Harry (Lucille), Bill (Rose) Margaret (Grady), Carl, Sidney, Clarence (Anita); and her great-grandson, Bryant Clemmons.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn, and son, James Jr.; granddaughters, Terri Bryant, Gina Bryant; grandsons, Al Ashworth, Harold Ashworth, Vincent Weir, Quintin Bryant; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wilson County Civic League Hattie Bryant Achievement Award.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.