Mary Elizabeth Dockins Cason

She was preceded in death by her parents, John F. And Fannie L. Dockins; sister, Dorothy Bell; two nieces; and husband, Melvin D. White.

Survivors include her four children, Stephon (Deborah) Dockins, Vernon (Cheryl) Dockins, Denise Davis, Melba White; grandchildren, Jasmine, Tiffany, Christian, Tija, Chandra, Vernqutis, Michelle, Jalin, Carmen, Demetrius, O’Tayo, Makita; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Douglas Howell; two sisters in law; and many other family and friends.

Services are entrusted to Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road, 615-444-3117.

