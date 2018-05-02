Jack Cecil Sircy

Mr. Sircy, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away May 1, 2018.

A native of Smith County, he was the son of the late Marvin Cecil Sircy and Delthy Shepard Sircy. He retired from Rock-Tenn and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Thackston Sircy; two sons, Mike (Gay) Sircy, Timmy Sircy; three grandchildren, Lindsay Sircy, Ryan Sircy, Desiree Sircy; three great-grandchildren, Kinlee Doak, Karter Doak, Brendan Beard; brothers, Billy (Dot) Sircy, Jerry (Barbara) Sircy; and sisters, Etta Burton, Geraldine Gregory and Earlene Byington.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Cecil Sircy; brothers, Bobby Ray Sircy, Tony Sircy; two infant brothers; and sister, Virginia Bates.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

