Willadene B. Haynes

Mrs. Haynes was born May 1, 1933 and died April 30, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Haynes; sisters, Josephine Shoemake, Frankie Belcher, Paulette Mcgourk; brother, Bill Bennett; father, William H. Bennett; and mother, Orbie E. Bennett.

She is survived by her sons, L.D. Haynes, Wayland (Stacey) Haynes, William Douglas Haynes; grandsons, Justin Haynes, Dakota Nesbitt, Darren Nesbitt; and granddaughters, Jessica Haynes and Katelyn Nesbitt.

Wilson County Funeral Home and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.

