Randall Henry DeBow

Mr. DeBow, age 82, of Hermitage, passed away April 29, 2018.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wilma Smith DeBow; children, Debbie DeBow (Terry) Polman, Ricky (Sherrie) DeBow, Laurie DeBow (Tony) Calvetti; sister, Ann (Ronnie) Morgan; brother, Dan (Ruth) DeBow; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Deneise DeBow Freeman; parents, Lucian Harris, Henrietta Grass DeBow; and brother, Lucian DeBow Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Juvenile Diabetes or the National Rifle Association.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

