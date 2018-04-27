Earl Warren Tomlinson

Mr. Tomlinson, age 90, of Lebanon, died April 26, 2018.

Born in Wilson County, he was the son of the late Elijah and Dinah Driver Tomlinson.

He was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He retired from Ford Glass Plant with 30 ½ years of service and was a lifelong farmer.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Dollard; brother, Raymond Tomlinson; and sister, Barbara Davis.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Davene Dedman Tomlinson; three children, Robert Earl Tomlinson, Jan (Larry) Bay, Dr. Tracy Tomlinson; three stepchildren, Debbie (Kevin) Benson, Becky (Bob) Hessinger, David (Sandy) Johnson; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Davis; and son-in-law, Robert “Skip” Dollard.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

