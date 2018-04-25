Michael Wayne ‘Sam’ Murphy

Mr. Murphy, 62, of Lebanon, passed away April 23, 2018 at home.

Born Oct. 8, 1955, he was a certified blaster for the state of Tennessee. He loved getting a bang out of life and two stepping to country music. His hobbies were finding old ’72-model trucks, car shows, activities with his family, movies and riding his four wheeler.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sue Christian; his father, James Ivory Murphy; and brothers, Mark Allen Christian and James “Slim” Murphy.

He is survived by his wife of 28 ½ years, Teri “Pinky” Robertson Murphy; his children, Christiana (Josh) Murphy, Kyle (Shelby) Murphy, Kevin (Ceslee) Murphy, Heidi (Dusty) Watson, Heather Pate; his sister, Debbie (Wayne) Brown; and grandchildren, Kali and Nathaniel Pate, Julie Levi and Jill Watson, Avery Smith, Jackson Covington, Emma and Remington Murphy, Addie, Bentley and Hudson.

