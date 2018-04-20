Ed Lasater

Mr. Lasater, age 77, passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ennis Lillard and Fannie May Sherill Lasater; and brother, Joe Lasater.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Betty Jo Lasater; sons, Greg (Theresa) Lasater, Jason (Chalet) Lasater; daughter, Mala Womack; brothers, Raymond (Sarah) Lasater and their family, Ernest (Doylene) Lasater and their family; sister, Francis (Cliff) Baker and her family; grandchildren, Stephen Womack, Ashton Womack, Nikki Allen, Caitlin Lasater, Lee Lasater, Bailey Lasater and Lindsey Lasater.

Mr. Lasater was a member of the Methodist faith and an Army veteran. He attended Castle Heights Military Academy and was a 1959 graduate of Lebanon High School. He was a Wilson County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy and employed as plant supervisor with Precision Rubber, LE-AL-CO Aluminum Products and Toshiba America in Lebanon. His later years were spent as a custodian with Cason Lane Academy and a crossing guard at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

