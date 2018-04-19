Paul Forrest Marler

Mr. Marler, age 90, of Watertown, died Thursday morning, April 19, 2018 at his residence.

Born June 4, 1927, he was the son of the late Grover Cleveland Marler and Mary Frances Dedman Marler and was preceded in death by his sisters, Johnnie Lee Robinson, Patricia Zanotti, Lula Bell Fuston, Dorothy Fisher, Lela Beadle; brother, J.C. Marler; and two infant brothers.

Paul was a member of the Watertown First Baptist Church, retired from Lebanon Rack Co. and a farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Foutch Marler; children, Kenneth (Cathy) Marler, of Lebanon, Danny (Cathy) Marler, of Alexandria, Susie (Don) Mahaney, of Watertown; grandchildren, Benjamin Marler, Jason and Chris Bringhurst, Buffy Seaborn, Richard Hunt, Jessica Tibbs, Ricky Baines; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Joel) Reese, of Lebanon; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

