Kathryn Craft Vermeulen

Mrs. Vermeulen, 76, of Bowling Green, Florida, passed away Saturday March 31, 2018 at Hardee Manor in Wauchula, Florida.

Kathy was born in Guage, Kentucky in 1941 to Martha and Creed Craft. She was the youngest daughter of five children. A year after her birth, her family moved to Stockbridge, Michigan. She graduated from Stockbridge High School in 1959. She married Ward W. Vermeulen in 1963. They adopted Bradley Michael in 1968 and had Craig Jason in 1972. The family moved to South Fulton in 1983, where they lived for 22 years. Kathy and Ward began full time RVing in 2005, traveling all over the U.S. After Ward passed in 2013, Kathy returned to their summer home at Pioneer Creek RV Resort in Bowling Green, Florida. Kathy loved spending time reading, gardening, making cards, playing games, shopping and spending time with family and friends.

Kathy is survived by her son, Bradley Michael Vermeulen, his wife, Denise, and granddaughter, Georgia Anne, of Lebanon; son, Craig Jason Vermeulen, his wife, Wendy, and grandchildren, Kennedy Alissa and Grant Wyatt, of Gresham, Oregon; brother, A.B. Craft, of Jackson, Michigan; and brother, Ray Craft, of Toledo, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Martha and Creed Craft; brother, Merval Craft; nephew, Clarence Cole Jr.; sister, Opal Craft Cole; and husband, Ward W. Vermeulen.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library memorial book program in honor of Kathy’s love of reading.

