John Elbin Long Sr.

Mr. Long, age 73, of Lebanon, passed away April 15, 2018.

Mr. Long was born July 21, 1944 in Nashville to Billie P. Long and Lora L. Roberts. He was also preceded in death by his son, John E. Long Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Nora L. Long; daughter, Dana Kennedy; brothers, Dan and Paul; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A special thank you goes to the VA, WEMA and the Lebanon Police Department.

Wilson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-5417.

