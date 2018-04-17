Ethan Doughten

Mr. Doughten, age 19, passed away Sunday April 15, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Archie Smith; father, Craig Smith; and aunt, Casey Doughten.

He is survived by his mother, Melissa (David) Livingston; brothers, Hayden Smith, Christian Cooley, Therion Mordecai; sister, Paige Smith; paternal grandmother, Clarice McNabb; maternal grandfather, Rick Doughten; maternal grandmother, Cheryl Bernhardt; uncle, Jacob C. Doughten; cousins, Dominyk Doughten, Peyton Green, other loving cousins; nephew, Jaxxton Smith; niece, Craigen Smith; step-grandmother, Alice Livingston; and numerous other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory at partlowchapel.com.

