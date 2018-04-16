Montie Corrine Murphy

Mrs. Murphy, age 90, of the Statesville community, died Saturday afternoon at NHC HealthCare in Smithville. Born Aug. 17, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Clidie Thomas Bly and was preceded in death by her sisters, Bertha Mae Bly and Bessie Lee Hamlet. Montie's husband, Dock Young Murphy died Feb. 27, 2010.

She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Harris, and husband, John, of Murfreesboro; son, Zendel Murphy, and wife, Tracy, of Statesville; grandchildren, Lindsey (Bob) Sirising, of Statesville, Cody (Alexandrea) Murphy, of Watertown; great-grandchildren, Aly, Mason and Everley Sirising, Aubrey Beuford, Gracie Murphy; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

