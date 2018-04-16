Cecil ‘Buddy’ Hardaway

Mr. Hardaway, age 85, of Castalian Springs, passed away April 15, 2018.

Buddy was a Korean War veteran with the 187th Infantry, which is part of the 101st Airborne Medic Division. He served in the military for 11 years and was a member of the Local 572 Steamfitters for 55 years.

Mr. Hardaway was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mattie Hardaway.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mai Nell Reed Hardaway; children, Denise (Randy) Pryor, Sherry Kelley, Tracy Toohey, Monica (Steve) Cook, Terrell (Lisa) House, Carol (Leslie) Pruitt and Clayton (Selena) House; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.